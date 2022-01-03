Left Menu

CSB Bank advances up nearly 11.5 pc to Rs 14,827 cr in Dec quarter: Provisional data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:19 IST
CSB Bank advances up nearly 11.5 pc to Rs 14,827 cr in Dec quarter: Provisional data
  • Country:
  • India

Gross advances of CSB Bank grew 11.55 per cent to Rs 14,827.10 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to the lender's provisional data released on Monday.

In the corresponding quarter a year ago, the private sector bank had reported gross advances worth Rs 13,291.39 crore.

Even as the gross advances were up nearly 12 per cent during the December 2021 quarter, the advances against gold and gold jewellery were down by 1.67 per cent to Rs 5,539.77 crore as per the provisional data, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The south-based lender had gold and gold jewellery advances of Rs 5,633.75 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

On the other hand, the total deposits (provisional) were up by 7.34 per cent in the reported quarter to Rs 19,056.01 crore, against Rs 17,752.98 crore in the year-ago period.

CSB Bank said the data is provisional and subject to a limited review by the joint statutory auditors of the bank.

Shares of CSB Bank on Monday closed at Rs 237.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.93 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022