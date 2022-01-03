Maruti Suzuki passenger car production declines 3 per cent in December

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Monday its production of passenger cars dropped to 148,767 units in December 2021, which is 3.06 per cent less than 153,475 units produced during the corresponding month of the previous year. There was a sharp drop in the production of mini vehicles that include Alto and S-Presso. The company was able to produce only 19,396 vehicles in the mini category in December 2021 which is sharply lower than 27,772 vehicles produced during December 2020.

The production of Eeco vans dropped to 9,045 in December 2021 from 11,219 during the corresponding month of the previous year. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Production of compact cars that include models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose from 85,103 units in December 2020 to 86,694 units in December 2021. The output of mid-size Ciaz rose from 1,375 vehicles in December 2020 to 1,838 vehicles in December 2021. The output of utility vehicles that include the models like Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6, also registered an increase during the month under review. It rose to 31,794 units in December 2021 from 28,006 units in December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki also produced more light commercial vehicles Super Carry during the month under review. The company produced 3,262 units of Super Carry model during December 2021 from 1,652 units in the corresponding month of the previous year. The company's total output during December 2021 stood at 152,029 units, which is lower than 155,127 units produced during the corresponding month of the previous year. This includes passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. (ANI)

