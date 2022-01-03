Left Menu

Unemployment reaches 4-month high of 7.91 pc in Dec: CMIE data

However, four million jobseekers got employment, he stated.

Unemployment rate in the country touched a four-month high of 7.91 per cent in December 2021, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate had stood at 7 per cent in November, the highest since August which was at 8.3 per cent, according to the CMIE data.

The urban unemployment rate was at 9.30 per cent in December from 8.21 per cent in November 2021, while the unemployment rate in rural areas stood at 7.28 per cent from 6.44 per cent in the previous month, according to the data.

CMIE Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Vyas told PTI that in December 2021, the number of jobs increased but the number of jobseekers was even higher.

''This is a good sign as the influx into the labour market was high. Around 8.3 million additional people were looking for jobs. However, four million jobseekers got employment,'' he stated.

