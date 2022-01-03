Left Menu

CSC to undertake first-ever cultural survey of villages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:27 IST
CSC to undertake first-ever cultural survey of villages
  • Country:
  • India

Government-promoted CSC SPV, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, will undertake the first-ever cultural survey of India's villages through a mobile application.

The survey, titled 'Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar', will document the cultural identity at the village level by involving citizens to share what makes their village, block or district unique, CSC SPV said in a statement.

''India has a unique cultural identity rooted in its villages. No one can understand it better than the CSC VLEs who are embedded in the community they serve.

''This survey builds upon a successful track record of CSCs engaging on official enumerations like the 7th Economic Census and some other surveys done for the state governments,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

The entire exercise is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

As per the agreement signed between the two entities, CSC will develop a mobile application and train the village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) in conducting the survey.

Over 4 lakh VLEs, managing the CSCs across the country, will conduct the survey in 6.38 lakh villages. They will then upload the details, including photos and videos, on the application.

''CSC, with its skilled team of digital entrepreneurs, will assist the Government in successfully mapping the cultural identity of India,'' Tyagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022