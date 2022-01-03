CSC to undertake first-ever cultural survey of villages

Government-promoted CSC SPV, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, will undertake the first-ever cultural survey of India's villages through a mobile application.

The survey, titled 'Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar', will document the cultural identity at the village level by involving citizens to share what makes their village, block or district unique, CSC SPV said in a statement.

''India has a unique cultural identity rooted in its villages. No one can understand it better than the CSC VLEs who are embedded in the community they serve.

''This survey builds upon a successful track record of CSCs engaging on official enumerations like the 7th Economic Census and some other surveys done for the state governments,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

The entire exercise is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

As per the agreement signed between the two entities, CSC will develop a mobile application and train the village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) in conducting the survey.

Over 4 lakh VLEs, managing the CSCs across the country, will conduct the survey in 6.38 lakh villages. They will then upload the details, including photos and videos, on the application.

''CSC, with its skilled team of digital entrepreneurs, will assist the Government in successfully mapping the cultural identity of India,'' Tyagi said.

