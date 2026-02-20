Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26
Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore for 2025-26, primarily benefiting the rural works, women and child development, and panchayati raj departments. This marks the government's third supplementary budget this fiscal year, aimed at addressing various sector needs.
On Friday, Jharkhand's Finance Minister, Radhakrishna Kishore, presented a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year to the state assembly, marking the government's third supplementary proposal this financial year.
The budget focuses significantly on the rural works department, allocating Rs 1,717.58 crore. This is followed by Rs 779 crore for women and child development and Rs 658.56 crore for the panchayati raj department.
Kishore assured that further details would be disclosed and all opposition queries addressed during the assembly's session. Notably, the second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore was approved on December 8, 2025, amid the winter session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
