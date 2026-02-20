Jharkhand Unveils Third Supplementary Budget for 2025-26

On Friday, Jharkhand's Finance Minister, Radhakrishna Kishore, presented a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year to the state assembly, marking the government's third supplementary proposal this financial year.

The budget focuses significantly on the rural works department, allocating Rs 1,717.58 crore. This is followed by Rs 779 crore for women and child development and Rs 658.56 crore for the panchayati raj department.

Kishore assured that further details would be disclosed and all opposition queries addressed during the assembly's session. Notably, the second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore was approved on December 8, 2025, amid the winter session.

