Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

The Namo Bharat network is transforming regional commuting with amenities akin to air travel. Premium coaches featuring reclining seats, wheelchair spaces, and lounge facilities are making travel more comfortable for passengers as the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor nears full operation.

Stretching 82.15 km, the corridor offers both elevated and underground routes with trains equipped with wide doors, panorama windows, and safety features such as CCTV cameras. The ambitious project costs Rs 30,274 crore, funded by a mix of multilateral loans and government contributions.

The network ensures commuter convenience and security with features like cashless ticketing and well-integrated transport hubs. Namo Bharat is poised to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce vehicle dependency, paving the way for a cleaner future in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)