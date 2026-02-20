Left Menu

Namo Bharat: Revolutionizing Commutes with Air-Travel Style Comforts

The Namo Bharat network is set to upgrade regional commuting between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut with premium amenities often seen in air travel. From reclining seats to advanced safety systems, the 82.15 km corridor promises a faster, more comfortable, and eco-friendly journey for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:01 IST
  • India

The Namo Bharat network is transforming regional commuting with amenities akin to air travel. Premium coaches featuring reclining seats, wheelchair spaces, and lounge facilities are making travel more comfortable for passengers as the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor nears full operation.

Stretching 82.15 km, the corridor offers both elevated and underground routes with trains equipped with wide doors, panorama windows, and safety features such as CCTV cameras. The ambitious project costs Rs 30,274 crore, funded by a mix of multilateral loans and government contributions.

The network ensures commuter convenience and security with features like cashless ticketing and well-integrated transport hubs. Namo Bharat is poised to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce vehicle dependency, paving the way for a cleaner future in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

