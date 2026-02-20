Werder Bremen Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Unrest and Economic Concerns

German soccer club Werder Bremen has opted to cancel its scheduled trip to the United States, citing concerns about unrest in Minnesota and economic risks related to the journey. The club initially planned to visit Minnesota and Detroit in May for two friendly matches, according to reports from both American and German media.

In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson from the Bundesliga team confirmed the cancellation, highlighting that the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement played a role in their decision. The move follows an incident where two U.S. citizens were shot dead by federal agents, raising questions about safety and the club's values.

The team also faced sporting and logistical challenges, as uncertain player entry requirements and their current battle against relegation in the Bundesliga contributed to the decision. Werder Bremen, without a win in 12 Bundesliga encounters, is struggling in 16th place and must focus on securing points in their upcoming match against St Pauli to avoid relegation.

