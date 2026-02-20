Stability Amid Volatility: India's Macroeconomic Outlook

India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong despite the ongoing volatility in global financial markets, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra. During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month, all members, including the Governor, voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.25%.

Governor Malhotra highlighted that in the context of geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions, India's growth forecast is promising, with technological investments and supportive fiscal policies playing a significant role. The global economic outlook for 2026 shows a slight improvement, although inflation paths may vary internationally.

All MPC members, including external ones, agreed that the current policy stance is suitable. Recent developments, such as the EU-India FTA and US-India trade deal, have boosted economic sentiment. The next MPC meeting is scheduled for April 6-8, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)