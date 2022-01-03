US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 nears record high in bright start to year

The S&P 500 opened near record levels on Monday as equity markets looked to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.71 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,321.59.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.96 points, or 0.25%, at 4,778.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.53 points, or 0.56%, to 15,732.50 at the opening bell.

