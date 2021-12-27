Cathedral bells to toll daily for S.African struggle hero Tutu

The bells of Cape Town' St George's Cathedral will toll for 10 minutes each day at noon until Friday in honour of South African anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died peacefully in a Cape Town nursing home on Sunday. He was 90.

Nobel prize winner Tutu, who had preached against the tyranny of the white minority and was revered as his nation's moral conscience by those both those Black and white, had led numerous campaigns and marches against apartheid from St George's steps. Mourners laid flowers in tribute to Tutu outside what has become known as the "People's Cathedral" and a powerful symbol of democracy, where a black and white image of Tutu was attached to a fence.

"The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, asks all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute of Archbishop Tutu," a statement from the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said late on Sunday. The bells will kick off a week of mourning for Tutu, prompting an outpouring of tributes https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/reaction-death-south-africas-desmond-tutu-2021-12-26 from around the world.

"Fighting for freedom from the trenches of South Africa required a courage that cannot be described," Graca Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, said in a statement. "Day by day, minute by minute, every step he took he was shaping the course of history. Every sentence he spoke impacted the lives of millions, and both unified and empowered those in the noble struggle against apartheid."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said flags would be flown at half-mast nationwide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad until the night before Tutu's funeral service. "In the days, to come we will mourn this global icon of peace and freedom," he said in a national address late on Sunday.

"We will recount his achievements, we will recall his teachings and we will cherish fond memories of this man who always tempered criticism with compassion." PURPLE LIGHT

Cape Town's city hall, Arch for Arch - a monument commemorating Tutu - and the iconic Table Mountain, were illuminated in purple on Sunday, a nod to the robes Tutu often donned. A long-time friend of Nelson Mandela, Tutu won the Nobel prize in 1984 in recognition of his non-violent opposition to white minority rule. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to unearth the atrocities committed under it.

Five feet five inches (1.68 metres) tall and with an infectious giggle, he later called the Black political elite to account with as much feistiness as he had the Afrikaners, but his enduring spirit of reconciliation always shone through and he never stopped fighting for a "Rainbow Nation". The Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service in the capital city on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, the Archbishop of Tutu IP Trust and Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an "intimate evening" with friends of the Tutus, their statement said. On Friday, Archbishop Tutu will lie in state at St George's ahead of his funeral service on Saturday led by Archbishop Makgoba.

"We express our most sincere appreciation to people and organisations across the country and the world for the outpouring of love, respect and condolences that followed the Arch's passing," the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and Desmond & Leah Tutu legacy Foundation said.

