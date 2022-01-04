GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street shows confidence to start the new year

World markets got 2022 off to an optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.88 points, or 0.25%, to 36,429.18; the S&P 500 gained 14.12 points, or 0.30%, to 4,780.3; and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.29 points, or 0.9%, to 15,786.26.

Leading the way was Tesla Inc, whose shares were up more than 11% as of Monday afternoon after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries of its electric cars. Shares of technology and media giants Apple and Discovery Inc also posted relatively large gains.

The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year, driving MSCI's 50-country index of world stocks to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains. European shares ended at all-time highs on Monday on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.5% higher at a record close of 489.99 points.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yields touched a near six-week high to yield around 1.63%, with investors expecting a series of interest rate rises this year to combat rising inflation. "How central banks - particularly the Fed - respond to inflation will be the key story for 2022," BlackRock Investment Institute strategists wrote in a note Monday.

"We see the higher inflation regime and solid growth as positive for risk assets but bad for bonds for a second consecutive year," they added. The commodity markets were also quickly back in the swing of things after their nearly two-year resurgence.

Oil rose to nearly $79 a barrel on Monday, supported by tight supply and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to a further output increase and concern persisting about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases. "Oil markets start the new year on firmer footing than they did in 2021," Peter McNally, Global Sector Lead at investment research firm Third Bridge, wrote in an email. "Inventory levels have fallen dramatically over the past 12 months as demand recovered, OPEC+ constrained output, and US oil supply was slow to respond."

The dollar also ticked up against its major rivals in an upbeat market mood. Gold prices fell more than 1.5% on Monday as a risk-on rally in equities pressured bullion, with investors shrugging off concerns around the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold dipped 1.6% to around $1,800 an ounce by Monday afternoon in New York, set for its biggest one-day percentage decline in more than a month.

