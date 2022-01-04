Left Menu

U.S. jury reaches verdict in Theranos trial, to be read soon

The U.S. jury in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial said on Monday it has reached a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick. Holmes was also charged with misleading patients about the tests' accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 05:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 05:39 IST
U.S. jury reaches verdict in Theranos trial, to be read soon

The U.S. jury in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial said on Monday it has reached a unanimous verdict. It will be read shortly. Prosecutors said Holmes, 37, swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.

Holmes was also charged with misleading patients about the tests' accuracy. Holmes rose to Silicon Valley fame after founding Theranos in 2003.

Wealthy private investors including media mogul Rupert Murdoch invested millions in the company after meeting with the founder who was known for her Steve Jobs-like black turtleneck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022