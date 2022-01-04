Left Menu

Twenty-four human traffickers held, 644 people rescued in 2021: NFR

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 10:54 IST
Twenty-four human traffickers held, 644 people rescued in 2021: NFR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 24 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in human trafficking during the last calendar year, and 644, including women and children, were rescued from trains and stations under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway, an official said.

Of them, 83 people were rescued while they were being trafficked during 2021, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Guneet Kaur said.

''The Railway Protection Force of the NFR apprehended 24 people during the period, who were involved in human trafficking,'' she said in a statement issued on Monday.

Besides, the RPF of the NFR conducts regular operations at stations and in trains to curb supplies of smuggled goods.

''During 2021, the RPF recovered smuggled goods worth more than Rs 11.02 crore and apprehended 105 people involved in the transportation of contraband,'' Kaur said.

Smuggled goods such as ganja, brown sugar and various items of foreign origin were seized in several operations conducted during the period, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022