Sensex surges 672 points, investors get richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 days

The Indian equities markets witnessed a strong rally for the third consecutive sessions on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging nearly 700 points led by broad-based buying support.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian equities markets witnessed a strong rally for the third consecutive sessions on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging nearly 700 points led by broad-based buying support. Investors have become richer by nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in just two days of trading in the new calendar year.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 59,855.93 points, which is 672.71 points or 1.14 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 59,183.22 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 1.02 per cent or 179.55 points to 17,805.25 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

