Previous NE govts created "hill-valley chasm", vehicle of corruption was unstoppable: Modi

Blending politics with development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday attacked the past governments of Manipur, Tripura and other Northeastern states, accusing them of neglecting the region and creating a ''hill-valley chasm'', while launching an array of infrastructure and public welfare projects.

In election-bound Manipur, Modi highlighted the alleged societal divide the previous governments created between peoples of hills and plains, and in Tripura he claimed the ''vehicle of corruption'' there, before the BJP assumed power, was ''unstoppable''.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting in Imphal, Modi asserted the BJP-led dispensations at the Centre and in states of the Northeast ushered in a new dawn of peace and development. The BJP is in power across all eight states of the region, either leading a coalition government or being part of one.

The Northeast will become the driver of India's growth story, he said, after dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth Rs 4,815 crore in election-bound Manipur.

''The previous governments in Delhi neglected Manipur and the entire Northeast, conspired to create a chasm between the hills and the valleys. Today, there is no fire of extremism and violence. We have brought in a new light of peace and development,'' he told a public meeting in Imphal.

Modi alleged the earlier governments left Manipur and other Northeastern states to their own devices, resulting in alienation of people. He said ever since he became the prime minister, sustained efforts were made to ''narrow the distance''.

''After I became the PM, I brought New Delhi, the Government of India, to the doorsteps of Manipur and the Northeast. The entire region will become a major driver of India's growth,'' he asserted.

Modi recalled how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while unfurling the tricolour at Moirang in Manipur during the second World War, had asserted it will become the gateway to India's freedom.

''Today, after historic peace accords signed by us, a once blockaded Manipur, the Northeast, are set to become the gateways to India's development, the gateways to international trade,'' he asserted, kicking off the BJP's campaign for the assembly elections likely in February-March.

Hours later, addressing another public meeting in Agartala, the Tripura capital, about 550 km from Imphal by road, Modi assailed the previous governments in the state, alleging the ''vehicle of corruption'' was once unstoppable there.

''The vehicle of corruption that moved untrammeled in Tripura before has been stopped. Backwardness had once become Tripura's fate, but the state has now turned into an important trade corridor,'' he said, after he had inaugurated the second terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala and launched several welfare schemes.

Kicking off the BJP's campaign for the Manipur assembly elections, the prime minister dedicated to the nation and launched projects worth Rs 4,815 crore aimed at development of infrastructure and connectivity, skilling and employment of youth, renovation of places of historic and spiritual importance, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

''Earlier, the policy (of governments before the BJP came to power) was 'don't look east'. They looked at the east only during the elections. 'Act East' is our commitment. Employment and tourism will grow with increased connectivity,'' he asserted in Imphal.

Modi reeled off data to highlight how central schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana had benefited the people of Manipur.

''Your one vote changed things for the better. That's the importance of a 'double engine' government. Today, a stable and strong BJP-led government of N Biren Singh helms Manipur, while five ministers from the Northeast are handling important portfolios at the Centre,'' he said.

Modi said, as a tribute to the freedom fighters of the state, the Union government renamed Mount Harriet, an island peak in Andaman and Nicobar island, Mount Manipur.

He said sportspersons from Manipur, especially women like M C Marykom and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had done India proud at various events--from Commonwealth games to the Olympics. ''They are an inspiration for our youth,'' he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia, who was also present at the inauguration of the new terminal building in Agartala, extolled the prime minister for his endeavour towards improving air connectivity.

Scindia said while only six airports were constructed in the Northeast in 70 years, the number swelled to 15 in the last seven years of the Modi government. ''Transport is leading to transformation,'' he said.

Modi said efforts were underway to improve Tripura's connectivity by rail, road and air. The Agartala-Akhaura rail track and the opening of international waterway with Bangladesh will help Tripura become an important trade corridor and business hub of the Northeast, he added.

The prime minister recalled his ‘HIRA’ model of development for the northeastern state that he had pitched for before the February 2018 elections, which the BJP won ending 25 years of Marxist rule.

“H for highway, I for internet way, R for railway and A for airway. With this new model, Tripura is today improving and increasing its connectivity”, he said.

Modi launched Mukhya Mantri Gram Samriddhi Yojana (MMGSY) under which funds will be allocated to panchayats for development of villages, besides reaching the benefits of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana and, other basic facilities to the common people.

He also launched the Mission Vidya Jyoti Schools, under which institutions will be set up to impart holistic education. ''Double engine growth means united effort towards prosperity of which Tripura is an example,'' the prime minister said, highlighting the benefits of having the same party rule at the Centre and in the state. PTI COR JOY SK SK SK

