Left Menu

RBI appoints 2 executive directors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:32 IST
RBI appoints 2 executive directors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Kumar and Ajay Kumar Choudhary have been promoted as executive directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank said on Tuesday.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was heading the Department of Information Technology of the RBI, while Choudhary was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision.

As executive director, Kumar will look after the Foreign Exchange Department, Department of Communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.

Kumar has, over a span of three decades, worked in RBI's Central Office departments covering policymaking and project management functions in the areas of information technology, cyber security, payment systems, currency management, human resource management, banking supervision and foreign exchange management.

Choudhary will look after the Fintech Department, Risk Monitoring Department and Inspection Department.

Choudhary has, over a period of three decades, served in supervision, regulation, currency management, payments and settlements, and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its Central Office as well as regional offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022