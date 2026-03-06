Rohit Pawar Seeks Discharge in Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Case
Rohit Pawar, an MLA from NCP (SP), has moved a discharge application in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case. The case involves allegations of fraudulent sale of cooperative sugar mills. Pawar claims no money laundering is involved since the predicate offence is closed. Authorities are set to respond soon.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has filed for discharge in the controversial Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case. The application, submitted through his lawyer Kushal Mor, argues that the predicate offence tied to the alleged money laundering has been closed, thus voiding the charges.
The case originated from a 2019 FIR by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing, which accused MSCB officials of underhand sales of cooperative sugar mills at unfair prices. Several individuals, including Pawar and associate Rajendra Ingwale, are seeking discharge.
Judge Mahesh Jadhav has instructed the Enforcement Directorate to file a response by March. The MSCB's controversial auction practices, particularly around Kannad SSK Limited, are under scrutiny as the probe continues.
