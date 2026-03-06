Left Menu

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

Mariana L Neisuler steps in as the United States Consul General in Chennai, driving US-India relations in South India. With expansive experience in South Asian diplomacy and numerous prestigious roles, Neisuler aims to strengthen ties in the region, combining her academic background and multilingual skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mariana L Neisuler has been appointed as the United States Consul General in Chennai, a role she assumed on March 2. Speaking at the US Consulate General on Friday, officials highlighted her responsibility in enhancing US-India relations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and surrounding territories.

Neisuler's career as a seasoned diplomat in South Asian affairs is well-documented. Having served as the Political and Economic Counsellor at the US Embassy in Tashkent, her extensive resume also includes roles in Jerusalem, Amman, and as a prominent officer for India and Sri Lanka in the Energy Resources Bureau in Washington.

Her academic accolades are noteworthy, having graduated with distinction from the National War College in National Security Strategy and possessing multiple advanced degrees. Fluent in several languages, including Bulgarian and Arabic, Neisuler continues her diplomatic journey in Chennai, supported by her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

