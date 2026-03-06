Muddada Ravichandra Takes Charge as TTD Executive Officer

Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra on Friday officially took on the role of executive officer for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), marking a significant change in administration at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

The ceremonial oath was administered by Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inside the temple premises early in the morning, where Ravichandra, accompanied by his spouse, participated in traditional prayers and received Vedic blessings from the temple priests.

In a commitment to improving the pilgrim experience at Tirumala, Ravichandra announced plans to review suggestions from devotees, ensuring that their spiritual journey is enhanced under his guidance.

