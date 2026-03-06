Charges Framing Looms in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Scam

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Srinagar has ruled that charges will be filed against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others involved in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam. The case has been scheduled for March for formal charge framing.

The court rejected a petition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to become a party in the case, highlighting the CBI's significant role in the investigation. The ED's application was deemed vague and contradictory.

While the ED sought to invoke certain sections of the Indian Penal Code, it was clarified that these were inapplicable. The charges will move forward based on sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, as substantive evidence points to possible corruption activities.

