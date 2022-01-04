Left Menu

Three Bihar cops killed, 2 critically injured after truck hits patrolling car

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three policemen were killed and two others critically injured when their patrolling car caught fire after getting hit by a truck near Patna on Tuesday, an officer said.

Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranjal Tripathi said that the police vehicle was hit by a stone chips-laden truck while it was trying to overtake the car at Anisabad-Beur crossing early in the morning.

The truck swerved and overturned, dragging along the gypsy which went up in flames, Tripathi said, adding that all five occupants were pulled out of the vehicle, reduced to a mangled heap of metal, after fire brigade doused the flames.

The vehicle's driver and two home guards died, while an ASI and a constable were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident, the officer added.

