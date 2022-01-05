Left Menu

Tech weakness drag Hong Kong shares lower

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed lower on Wednesday, as tech shares mirrored global weakness, while China's top market regulator announcing new fines on leading technology companies also weighed on sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.64% at 22,907.25.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-01-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed lower on Wednesday, as tech shares mirrored global weakness, while China's top market regulator announcing new fines on leading technology companies also weighed on sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.64% at 22,907.25. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.01% to 8,015.7. ** China's top market regulator announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

** Bilibili shares slumped 10.63%, while Tencent and Alibaba fell 4.31% and 2.05%, respectively. ** Meituan was the biggest drag on the Hang Seng index on Wednesday, dropping 11.16% and pulling the Hang Seng Tech index down 4.63% to a new all-time low.

** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong fell 0.99%, as developer China Evergrande Group's announced it is seeking a six-month delay on bond payments in a meeting with bondholders this week. ** Evergrande shares closed down 0.62%.

** Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus. ** Huarong shares ended down 50% on the day.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.02% at 3,595.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.01%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3719 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, flat from Tuesday's close.

