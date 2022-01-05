Motor racing-Aston Martin announce departure of F1 team principal Szafnauer
The Aston Martin Formula One team announced the departure on Wednesday of chief executive officer and team principal Otmar Szafnauer.
The Silverstone-based team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement that a leadership team would take over until a replacement was appointed.
