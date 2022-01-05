Left Menu

Motor racing-Aston Martin announce departure of F1 team principal Szafnauer

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2022
The Aston Martin Formula One team announced the departure on Wednesday of chief executive officer and team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

The Silverstone-based team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement that a leadership team would take over until a replacement was appointed.

