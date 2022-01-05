Left Menu

94 bus drivers challaned in Delhi for traffic rule violations

In a special day-long drive, the Delhi Traffic Police challaned 94 bus drivers for various violations of rules such as dangerous driving and driving outside designated lanes, officials said on Wednesday.The drive was conducted in Western, Eastern and Central ranges on Tuesday as several complaints were received from various quarters about bus drivers violating traffic rules, they said.Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic Vivek Kishore said it was observed that a number of drivers of DTC and cluster buses do not ply their vehicles in the designated lanes and also drive dangerously.

In a special day-long drive, the Delhi Traffic Police challaned 94 bus drivers for various violations of rules such as dangerous driving and driving outside designated lanes, officials said on Wednesday.

The drive was conducted in Western, Eastern and Central ranges on Tuesday as several complaints were received from various quarters about bus drivers violating traffic rules, they said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said it was observed that a number of drivers of DTC and cluster buses do not ply their vehicles in the designated lanes and also drive dangerously. Such buses also cause a number of road accidents.

According to official figures, 14 bus drivers were challaned in the Central range for dangerous driving. In the Northern range, 14 bus drivers were challaned for dangerous driving, two for Supreme Court violations, two for permit violations and 15 for lane violation.

The Supreme Court violations include offences such as over-speeding, crossing the yellow line and violation of traffic signals.

In the Western range, 13 bus drivers were challaned for dangerous driving, 11 for Supreme Court violations, six for permit violations and three for lane violation, the data showed.

