Libya's central bank says it received $22.9 bln in foreign currency in 2021

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 20:37 IST
Libya's central bank says it received $22.9 bln in foreign currency in 2021
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Central Bank of Libya said on Wednesday it had received $22.9 billion in foreign currency in 2021 and used $24.5 billion, covering the difference from its own reserves. A statement from the central bank added that oil revenues reached 103.4 billion dinars ($22.52 billion) in 2021, representing 97.8% of the total income in that year.

($1 = 4.5906 Libyan dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

