Protesters seize airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city - source
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:14 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Protesters seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Central Asian country was hit by a wave of unrest that started with demonstrations against fuel price rises.
All flights to and from Almaty are temporary cancelled, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- Central
- Kazakhstan
Advertisement