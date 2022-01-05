UK needs better supply of cheap energy, says PM Johnson
Britain needs a better supply of cheap and affordable energy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether he could do more to help cushion rising energy costs, including a review of the renewable energy levies on bills, Johnson said: "We are determined to do what we can to help people through this pandemic and we will."
"What we must do above all is make sure this country has a better supply of cheap and affordable energy."
