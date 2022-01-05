Left Menu

RBI releases eligibility criteria for 'specified users' of CICs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:39 IST
RBI releases eligibility criteria for 'specified users' of CICs
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday released the eligibility criteria for entities to be categorised as 'Specified User' of Credit Information Companies (CICs).

The criteria sets out the requirements for the entities to become eligible as Specified User of CIC under the Credit Information Companies (Amendment) Regulations, 2021, RBI said in a release.

As per the requirements, a 'specified user' should be a company incorporated in India or a statutory corporation established in the country.

''The governing statute of the Statutory Corporation or Memorandum of Association of the Company, as the case may be, should allow the business/activity of processing of information for the support or benefit of credit institutions,'' it said.

Also, the company should have a net worth of not less than Rs 2 crore as per the latest audited balance sheet, and should meet the requirement on a continuing basis.

''The ownership of the company shall be well diversified,'' as per the eligibility criteria.

Further, in case the entity is a company, it should have not less than three years of experience in running the business/activity of processing information for the support or benefit of credit institutions and shall have a clean track record.

Also, the company, its promoter(s) and director(s) should not have been convicted of any offence involving moral turpitude or any economic offence.

Besides, the entity should have a certification from CISA certified auditor that it has a robust and secure information technology (IT) system in place for preserving and protecting the data relating to the credit information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022