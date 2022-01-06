Panorama Music releases new love song 'Tenu Vekh'

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/ATK): After delivering some of the super successful songs that featured much-celebrated artists including Sukhwinder Singh, Raghav Sachar, Shashaa Tirupathi to name a few, Panorama Music is starting the new year with a love song titled 'Tenu Vekh'. The song that is beautifully shot, gives a vibe of a young love triangle.

The song is sung by Shankar Abhishek and the lyrics are written by Ashu Sahdev while Sacchin Kapoor and Ashu Sahdev have composed the music and directed the song together. Talking about the song Shankar said, "It is a beautiful love song. I enjoyed singing it and really hope the listeners enjoy it too."

Adding to that Rajesh Menon, CEO, Panorama Music said, "As a music label, we want to encourage new and upcoming talent along with bringing in some much loved singers. Our aim is to offer variety to our listeners and reach out to every section of the audience. Tenu Vekh is a beautiful love song that will connect with youngsters." 'Tenu Vekh' releases today on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music and all audio streaming platforms.

