Logistics platform Yojee teams up with Here Tech to create operations intelligence solution

Cloud-based logistics platform Yojee has teamed up with Here Technologies to create a unique operations intelligence solution to transform warehouse management for global companies, a release said on Thursday.

Yojee facilitates the flow of freight movements into a single ecosystem.

Combining the expertise of Yojee's logistics software with Here's location intelligence, the joint initiative will generate crucial data from the warehouse floor, which will enable businesses to make better-informed decisions on how they can streamline operations and utilise the maximum capacity of the facility through infrastructure planning, asset tracking, and workforce management, Here Technologies said in the release. These operational intelligence data points will help to establish a warehouse health pulse system that will measure key metrics based on various location parameters about workforce productivity, material handling equipment, inventory statuses, among others, the release said. Stating that the growth of supply chains and e-commerce trends have resulted in the need for more warehouses worldwide, it said experts are predicting that the number of warehouses around the world will grow by 20 per cent between 2018 and 2025 to reach about 1,80,000, more than half of which will be in China, United States, Japan, India, and Germany.

At the same time, warehousing costs are rising, and companies are spending approximately 300 billion Euros or USD-346 billion a year on warehousing, with operational costs accounting for 85 per cent of that expenditure, as per the release. “We are building an invention that will transform the supply chain and logistics visibility and efficiency worldwide. We are digitalising warehouses where data can be consumed and analysed via a single smart dashboard remotely anytime.

“This data intelligence is crucial in improving the overall warehouse productivity and efficiency. I'm confident that together with HERE, this brings more than just return on investment for the global logistics industry in the long term,” said Ed Clarke, Managing Director at Yojee. With Here Asset Tracking, businesses can enjoy improved real-time visibility that tracks the location, status, and condition of their warehouse assets. Jason Jameson, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Here the Asia Pacific said, “The Asia Pacific logistics sector is showing no signs of slowing down due to digital transformation and exponential growth in the supply chain and e-commerce industries. Yet the cost for expansion continues to be one of the top barriers for Asia Pacific's logistics sector as they enter expansion mode”.

Through this exciting partnership with Yojee, Here is looking forward to providing businesses with substantial opportunities to unlock major improvements and capture value in global warehousing, he added. Warehouse Operators are now able to remotely monitor manpower productivity levels within warehouses, and track movements of assets and material handling equipment both outdoors and indoors via already available networks, the release said. The Here Map Making platform also allows businesses to customise and maintain warehouse digital layouts (virtual representations) that will help them improve overall logistics planning and reduce operational costs, it said.

