Left Menu

Power PSUs capital expenditure rises 47 pc to Rs 40,395 cr

Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power have increased capital expenditure during the first nine months of the current financial year to Rs 40395.34 crore, which is 47 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of 2020-21, the government data showed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:02 IST
Power PSUs capital expenditure rises 47 pc to Rs 40,395 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power have increased capital expenditure during the first nine months of the current financial year to Rs 40395.34 crore, which is 47 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of 2020-21, the government data showed on Thursday. The total capital expenditure (capex) target for the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Power for the financial year 2021-22 stands at Rs 50,690.52 crore.

In the first nine months (April-December 2021) CPSEs have collectively met 80 per cent of the capex target of 2021-22, the Ministry of Power said in a statement. The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid Corporation (90.6 per cent), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (90.19 per cent), National Thermal Power Corporation (86.5 per cent) and THDC India Limited (85.38 per cent).

"The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace the capital expenditure of the power sector projects. Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues hindering the implementation of the projects," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022