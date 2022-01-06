Angel One's client base swells by 144 pc to 7.78 mn in 2021

Angel One, a leading listed retail stock broking house, has seen its client base jump by over 144 per cent to 7.78 million in 2021, a net addition of 4.77 million during the year.

In December alone, its gross client acquisition jumped 0.46 million, up by 110.4 per cent, the brokerage said on Thursday attributing the introduction of platforms like smart money, instant trade and third-party partnerships for more than doubling its client base.

Since the pandemic-induced lockdowns and work from home culture began in March 2020, millions of young people have entered the market as first-time investors. It was also a period when the market soared around 150 per cent since the pandemic-driven crash in March 2020.

Top brokerages have been opening nearly a million demat accounts since then and almost 75 per cent of them are all under-30 investors.

On Wednesday, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi had said the markets and the market-makers have more than doubled the demat accounts between April 2019 and November 2021, an achievement that is more than double of they could do during the past two decades.

The new investor additions or the number demat accounts more than doubled to 7.7 crore in November 2021 from 3.6 crore in March 2019.

Tyagi had said, ''In line with the global trend, we too have seen a significant increase in the number of individual investors accessing the capital markets.'' He added that from an average of four lakh new demat accounts opened every month in FY20, it tripled to 20 lakh per month in 2021 and has further increased to around 29 lakh per in November 2021. It is more than seven times the monthly average of the pre-COVID-19 year of FY20.

''The cumulative demat accounts, which stood at 3.6 crore as on March 2019, were 7.7 crore as of the end of November 2021. So, what was achieved in over two decades in the market has been achieved in the last about two-and-a-half years,'' Tyagi had said.

Angel One's average daily turnover grew 172 per cent in 2021 to Rs 7.03 lakh crore in December 2021, while its average client funding book jumped 157.4 per cent to Rs 1,512 crore as the number of orders rose close to 107 per cent to 64.57 million.

Its Chief Executive Officer Narayan Gangadhar said the company saw the highest-ever gross client acquisition in Q3, adding 1.34 million new clients, which was a 161.8 growth.

''During the quarter, the average daily turnover grew to Rs 6.94 lakh crore, up 207.2 per cent and the number of orders reached 180.13 million, up 117.2 per cent,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)