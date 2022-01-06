Left Menu

Volvo Car reports 27 pc jump in retail sales in 2021

The sales growth last year was led by the companys SUV portfolio with the companys mid-sized SUV the XC60 emerging as the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV XC40, Volvo Car India said in a statement. 2022 is also going to be a historic year for the company as we will be launching our first electric car the XC40 Recharge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:17 IST
Luxury automaker Volvo Car India on Thursday said its retail sales increased by 27 per cent to 1,724 units last year as compared with 2020. The Swedish carmaker had sold 1,361 cars in 2020. The sales growth last year was led by the company's SUV portfolio with the company's mid-sized SUV the XC60 emerging as the bestselling model followed by the compact SUV XC40, Volvo Car India said in a statement. ''We have registered good numbers in spite of the headwinds the industry faced in 2021 and are hopeful of addressing the supply challenges that resulted because of disruption of global supply chains last year,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said. The company is confident that this year its all petrol product portfolio will further boost its growth trajectory,'' he added. ''2022 is also going to be a historic year for the company as we will be launching our first electric car the XC40 Recharge. We intend keeping our commitment to our customers of offering a new electric car model every year from now on,'' Malhotra stated. In 2021, the company transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio by introducing the petrol mild-hybrid versions of the S90, XC60 and XC90 petrol Mild-Hybrid Cars. Luxury sedan S60 and compact luxury SUV XC40 were already launched in petrol versions earlier.

