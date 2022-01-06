Germany welcomes reforms undertaken under His Majesty King Mohammed VI leadership

Germany "welcomes the vast reforms undertaken under the leadership of His Majesty the King" Mohammed VI, considers the autonomy initiative as a "good basis" for the settlement of the Moroccan Sahara issue and expresses its "gratitude for the active engagement of the Sovereign in the peace process in Libya".

In a Message sent to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist Him, on the occasion of the New Year, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeir, underlined that "Morocco undertook under Your leadership vast reforms", recalling the "continuous and sustained support (of Germany) to the impressive development of Morocco".

"I hold in high esteem Your innovative approaches in the fight against climate change and in terms of energy transition", said the German President, stressing that "thanks to the dynamic development of Your country, Morocco has become an important investment location for German companies in Africa".

In this regard, President Steinmeir extended an invitation to the Sovereign to pay a "State Visit to Germany", in order to "establish a new partnership between the two countries".

Regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, Mr. Steinmeir underlined in his Message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist Him, that Germany "considers the autonomy plan presented in 2007 as a serious and credible effort by Morocco and as a good basis to reach an agreement" to this regional dispute.

He also recalled "the support of his country, for many years, to the United Nations process in favor of a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for all parties".

The German President also highlighted, in his Message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist Him, the important role of the Kingdom at the regional level.

"I commend your country's major contribution to the stability and sustainable development of the region," said President Steinmeir.

In this regard, he noted "Morocco's very particular commitment to the fight against international terrorism, which is essential for my country (Germany) and its security".

"We also consider the Moroccan model in terms of imams training as a promising element that can curb extremism", underlined the German President.

"My country and I are very grateful to You for Your active commitment to the peace process in Libya," said the German President in his Message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist Him.

(With Inputs from APO)