2 east Delhi markets ordered shut for COVID guideline violation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:05 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Two markets in the national capital were ordered to be shut for a certain period in view of ''violation" of COVID containment guidelines, according to an official order. It said the breach may have caused ''super-spreading'' of the coronavirus.

The office of the Karawal Nagar SDM on January 5 ordered closure of Sonia Vihar 2nd Pusta Market and Mukund Vihar Market, Karawal Nagar, from 4 pm January 6 till 10 am January 7, or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The order said the containment restrictions were applicable for all, except shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The Karawal Nagar SDM had on December 31 ordered brief closure of Sonia Vihar Pusta 4 1/2 Shani Market Block-E, and Johripur Shani Market Road in the area from January 1 evening.

In a massive surge, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and eight deaths. Delhi is expected to record 14,000 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters here.

Stringent curbs have been put in place in the city as part of the Graded Response Action Plan to check the spread of the COVID infection, including a weekend curfew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

