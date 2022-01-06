Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji sells 1.84 cr shares of SWREL to Reliance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:06 IST
Shapoorji Pallonji sells 1.84 cr shares of SWREL to Reliance
  • Country:
  • India

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company on Thursday said it has sold 1.84 crore shares of Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) to Reliance New Energy Solar after which its stake in SWREL has come down to 33.06 per cent.

Earlier, Shapoorji's stake in SWREL was 42.76 per cent.

''Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has sold 1,84,00,000 shares of the company to Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) on January 6, 2021 through an off market transfer,'' a regulatory filing said.

As per the filing, the number of shares held by Shapoorji in SWREL has reduced from 8,11,10,790 (42.76 per cent stake ) to 6,27,10,790 (33.06 per cent stake).

Earlier this week, SWREL had informed exchanges that Reliance has become its promoter and holds over 40 per cent stake in it. RNESL became SWREL promoter post payment of balance Rs 1,583 crore for acquisition of 25.90 per cent stake in it. The transaction was done on December 30, 2021.

With this transaction, RNESL and other group firms together hold over 40 per cent stake in SWREL.

Earlier, RNESL (acquirer), Reliance Industries Ltd and Reliance Ventures Ltd had made initial payment of Rs 259 crore for acquisition of 4.91 crore shares or 25.90 per cent stake in SWREL.

In October last year, RNESL had executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji, Khurshed Daruvala, and Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) to acquire 40 per cent stake post-money in SWSL through a series of transactions.

SWSL is now known as Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL).

In December 2021, SWREL had also approved the allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares for Rs 1,099 crore to RNESL.

Post this transaction, RNESL held 15.46 per cent paid-up equity share capital of SWREL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022