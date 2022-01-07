European stocks cautious ahead of key euro zone, U.S. data

Left Menu

European shares slipped on Friday, as cautious investors eyed a U.S. jobs report and euro area inflation data for clues on how fast major central banks will tighten their monetary policies. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.2% lower by 0819 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:05 IST
European shares slipped on Friday, as cautious investors eyed a U.S. jobs report and euro area inflation data for clues on how fast major central banks will tighten their monetary policies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.2% lower by 0819 GMT. Chemical and travel stocks were among sectors most under pressure, declining for a second straight session. After hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve sent equity markets into a tailspin this week, all eyes are on euro zone inflation data, due at 1000 GMT, and U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization officials said on Thursday the more infectious Omicron variant appears less severe than the Delta strain, but should not be categorised as "mild." Deutsche Bank climbed 2.7% to a more than six-month high. The German lender's finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview that the firm is confident it will reach a key profitability target this year.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped 3.7%, topping the STOXX 600, after its preliminary fourth-quarter revenue came in slightly above the outlook given at the end of October amid a global supply crunch.

