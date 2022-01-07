Truetech Services to invite opportunities for revenue sharing model in the IT Rental sector

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/SRV): Truetech Services, a leading company in the Indian IT rental sector, is inviting applications to be part of their revenue-sharing model. The lucrative earning opportunity offered by the company aims to attract investors and become a part of their upwards trajectory in the industry. The partner will be carrying zero to minimal risks as the monthly returns are guaranteed for their contributions. Further, investors can take part in the model that is simply hassle-free, free for investments anytime and any amount. It is way beneficial when compared to the franchise system, which is unarguably tiring, which also comes with heavy investment costs like manpower cost, location cost, etc.

TrueTech is inviting all tech enthusiasts to showcase the partnership opportunity wherein they shall provide a platform to associate with and rent out IT equipment on lease. By doing so, one can get the opportunity to get a second source of income hassle-free without even including the maintenance charges. For those who are willing to give direction to their entrepreneurial spirit, then TrueTech's minimal investment and gross margin business model promises immense growth in the sector. The huge space of potential available in the market and excellent quality client services provided by Truetech Services is indeed the backbone of the success of its revenue-sharing model. These serve as some of the core reasons behind the high returns generated by the partners just with a reasonable investment in place. The revenue-sharing model of Truetech Services states that the partner needs to come up with the equipment inventory which is leased/rented by Truetech, creating a mutually benefitting return.

Truetech Services is one of the prominent names in the IT sector, which specialise in supplying and maintenance of IT products under rental or lease agreements. Inspired and motivated by the growth they have achieved over these years, Truetech Services is eyeing an expansion to meet the growing client base and respective demands. They have a solid revenue sharing model in place, designed in a mutually benefiting way, which is highly anticipated to reap remarkable returns. Apart from the current client base, Truetech Services, with a clear and futuristic vision, is aiming to tap the scope of potential digital markets. The IT industry of the nation only accounts for 8 per cent of India's GDP contributor. Moreover, the sector also employs more than 4.5 million people, with the numbers rising staggeringly.

With digitalisation replacing every piece of pen and paper for the industries with advanced IT infrastructure, the situation will demand a huge investment. Resisting this change won't be an option anymore, and from today startups to established companies will be needing basic to advanced IT infrastructure to run their business. The purchase of office equipment like Laptops, Desktops, UPSs, Servers, Printers, etc., involve huge investments and also come with high maintenance requirements and recurring repair costs. Most of these go outdated in a couple of years and also demand an up-gradation cost in no time.

Truetech Services has so far put up its best efforts in providing these industries with delivering the IT infrastructure based on their requirements. The companies can avail the services of Truetech at unbelievably low costs and pick the products at lease or rent. Truetech Services ensure maximum client satisfaction and thereby provide the quickest delivery in the whole domain. The clients can avail the products of any brand of their convenience and interest. They are also provided with a ten-year warranty pack, followed by an unlimited number of services, a monthly performance audit and the guarantee of same-day services.

The upward moving trend of the IT industry is highly expected to multiply in the upcoming years, and the demand for advanced IT infrastructure will be skyrocketing. Truetech Services, with nearly a decade of accomplishments and most satisfying client services, is the best in the business to form a tie-up with. This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)