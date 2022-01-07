Left Menu

Man held at Jaipur airport with gold worth Rs 28.28 lakh hidden in meat grinder

A passenger was detained at Jaipur International Airport here on Friday after his arrival from Sharjah for allegedly carrying 581 grams of gold worth Rs 28.58 lakh, a Customs official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A passenger was detained at Jaipur International Airport here on Friday after his arrival from Sharjah for allegedly carrying 581 grams of gold worth Rs 28.58 lakh, a Customs official said. The passenger who arrived by Air Arabia flight G9 435 was intercepted at the airport early Friday morning and during an examination of his checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark images of some objects inside an electric meat grinder was noticed, the official said.

On inquiry, the passenger denied being in possession of or carrying any such items and could not provide any satisfactory explanation. On dismantling the meat grinder machine, six solid biscuits of fine gold (99.99% purity), duly packed in a small black plastic box wrapped by black carbon plastic sheet were found concealed, the official said. The official said that the two persons, who had come to receive the passenger, found waiting outside the airport have also been detained.

The smuggled gold collectively weighing 581 grams, valued Rs 28,58,520 has been seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is on, he added.

