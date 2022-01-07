NIT Hamirpur in HP declared 'mini containment zone'

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 7 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh was on Friday declared a 'mini containment zone' after 81 students tested positive for COVID-19 in a couple of days. Meanwhile, 27 more students were tested positive for the virus in Rapid Antigen Test on Friday, a district official said, adding their RT-PCR reports are awaited. In his order on Friday, the sub-divisional magistrate stated that strict measures are required to prevent the spread of the virus, which if not taken immediately, may cause further hazards. ''Therefore, in compliance to office order issued by the district magistrate, Hamirpur, the sub-divisional magistrate, Hamirpur, in exercise of the power vested in him under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has ordered complete sealing of the area,'' the order read. Under no circumstances will any person or vehicle, except officers/officials' vehicles on government duty, shall be allowed, the order specified.

Further, essential commodities such as like milk, groceries, vegetables, pharmaceutical products and gas supply shall be allowed with prior permission, the SDM's letter stated. ''No person shall leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicles or travel or roam around or stand on any road or public places in the above referred notified area of the respective gram panchayat ward till further orders,'' his order pointed out.

However, on the other hand, students have begun moving back to their native places fearing infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)