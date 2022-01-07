Delhi Police addresses public queries on weekend curfew

'Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask…' was one of the questions to the Delhi Police on the weekend curfew imposed in the city from Friday to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

"That's a 'Silly Point', Sir. It is time to take 'Extra Cover'. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at 'Catching'," was the witty reply given by the city police to the netizen.

The police, through its official Twitter handle, are handling public queries on the weekend curbs.

The police had on Thursday said keeping the infection in mind, weekend curfew shall be imposed in Delhi from Friday onwards.

''If you have any questions related to it, #DelhiPolice will answer them.....Please drop your queries in comments or tweet it to us using #CurfewFAQ," it had tweeted.

The force further had said it will answer all queries related to the weekend curfew, be it on "what is exempted and what is not...Do you need an e-pass to get out of the house? Or are you eligible for inter or intra-state travel?" PTI NIT SRY

