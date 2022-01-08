Left Menu

Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - Bloomberg News

Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round led by Fidelity Management in August. The company's plans are not final and details including timing and valuation could change, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-07/reddit-is-said-to-tap-morgan-stanley-goldman-sachs-for-ipo?sref=2h1zKciy said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 02:40 IST
Reddit taps Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - Bloomberg News

Social media platform Reddit Inc, whose message boards became central to meme stock trading frenzy in 2021, is tapping Wall Street banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group for its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reddit, which said it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in December, is aiming for a valuation of over $15 billion at the time of its flotation, sources had previously told Reuters. Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round led by Fidelity Management in August.

The company's plans are not final and details including timing and valuation could change, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-07/reddit-is-said-to-tap-morgan-stanley-goldman-sachs-for-ipo?sref=2h1zKciy said. Reddit and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Reddit's message boards, especially its WallStreetBets thread, were at the heart of a pitched battle between small-time traders and some of the big Wall Street firms, helping drive big gains in highly shorted shares of companies such as GameStop and AMC, while popularizing the term meme stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
2
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022