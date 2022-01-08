Left Menu

U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 05:54 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday disclosed a list of 50 U.S. airports that will have buffer zones when wireless carriers turn on new 5G C-band service on Jan. 19.

AT&T and Verizon Communications on Monday agreed to buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce the risk of disruption from potential interference to sensitive airplane instruments like altimeters. They also agreed to delay deployment for two weeks, averting an aviation safety standoff.

The list includes airports in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle and Miami.

