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Thrilling Comeback: Dortmund's Dramatic Turnaround Against Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund overcame a two-goal deficit, missing one penalty but converting two others, to claim a stunning 3-2 victory against Hamburg SV. Their rapid comeback, including three goals in 11 minutes, solidified their second-place position, trailing Bayern Munich by nine points with seven matches remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 22-03-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 01:14 IST
Thrilling Comeback: Dortmund's Dramatic Turnaround Against Hamburg
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In a dramatic Bundesliga encounter, Borussia Dortmund clinched a 3-2 victory over Hamburg SV, despite trailing by two goals. The hosts, currently second in the league standings, displayed resilience by scoring three decisive goals within 11 minutes late in the second half, securing a crucial win.

The match saw Dortmund initially struggling as Hamburg's Philip Otele scored a 19th-minute opener, followed by Albert Sambi Lokongo's 38th-minute goal, which seemed to place the visitors comfortably ahead. Dortmund missed an opportunity to narrow the gap with Felix Nmecha's penalty, which went wide in first-half stoppage time.

The game turned in Dortmund's favor with a penalty converted by Ramy Bensebaini in the 73rd minute. Moments later, substitute Serhou Guirassy equalized with a close-range finish. Bensebaini completed the comeback, scoring from another penalty in the 84th minute, capping a thrilling performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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