Projectile Incident Near Dimona Raises Concerns
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported awareness of a projectile incident near Dimona, Israel. No damage was detected at the Negev nuclear research center, and regional authorities confirmed no abnormal radiation levels. The IAEA continues to monitor the situation closely, seeking further information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 01:17 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced its awareness of a projectile striking near Dimona in Israel, close to the Negev nuclear research center, on Saturday.
No damage to the facility has been reported, and regional authorities have confirmed no abnormal radiation levels following the incident.
The IAEA reassured the public that it continues to closely monitor the situation and is actively seeking more information to ensure safety and transparency.
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