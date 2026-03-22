Pyramids' Dethroned: FAR Rabat's Historic Triumph

In a dramatic turn of events, reigning champions Pyramids were ousted from the CAF Champions League after a narrow 2-1 loss to Morocco's FAR Rabat, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate defeat. This unexpected exit marks the end of the Egyptian team's title defense.

The match, held at Cairo's 30 June Stadium, saw Rida Slim score an early opening goal for FAR Rabat, with Mohamed Rabie Hrimat extending their lead. Although Fiston Mayele managed to pull one back, Pyramids failed to equalize and push the game to penalties.

Forward Youssef El Fahli hailed the victory as historic, expressing confidence in FAR Rabat's potential to clinch a second continental crown, a feat they last achieved in 1985. The team now looks forward to facing either RS Berkane or Al-Hilal in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)