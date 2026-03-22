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Pyramids' Dethroned: FAR Rabat's Historic Triumph

Holders Pyramids exited the CAF Champions League after losing 2-1 to FAR Rabat at home, with an aggregate score of 3-2. Despite a historic win last June, the Egyptian side couldn't prevail. FAR Rabat advances to the semi-finals, eyeing their second continental title since 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 01:27 IST
Pyramids' Dethroned: FAR Rabat's Historic Triumph
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In a dramatic turn of events, reigning champions Pyramids were ousted from the CAF Champions League after a narrow 2-1 loss to Morocco's FAR Rabat, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate defeat. This unexpected exit marks the end of the Egyptian team's title defense.

The match, held at Cairo's 30 June Stadium, saw Rida Slim score an early opening goal for FAR Rabat, with Mohamed Rabie Hrimat extending their lead. Although Fiston Mayele managed to pull one back, Pyramids failed to equalize and push the game to penalties.

Forward Youssef El Fahli hailed the victory as historic, expressing confidence in FAR Rabat's potential to clinch a second continental crown, a feat they last achieved in 1985. The team now looks forward to facing either RS Berkane or Al-Hilal in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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