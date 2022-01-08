Teachmint partners with Punjab govt to offer its teaching platform to over 500 schools

Education infrastructure startup Teachmint on Saturday said it has partnered with the Punjab government to provide its teaching platform to over 500 government schools in the state and enable them to run their classrooms efficiently.

In the first phase of the partnership, schools in Pathankot will be able to digitise their operations and ensure their students have continuous access to teachers and digital content through Teachmint's proprietary platform, the company said in a statement. “We are humbled to partner with the Punjab government to empower schools, educators and students in the region with tech-enabled education. We're delighted to start this in Pathankot.

“We believe that digitisation of education is critical in today's world and our platform is designed to enable education at the grass-root level,'' Teachmint Vice President - Business, Aditya Agrawal said.

