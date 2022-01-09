Left Menu

Maha: 4 dead, 14 injured as ST bus collides with truck in Beed

PTI | Beed | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed and 14 injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck collided on Ambajogai-Latur Road in Beed district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place near Nandgaon village when the ST bus, which was going from Latur to Aurangabad, and the truck carrying machinery to Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana collided when the former tried to overtake another vehicle, an official said. ''Four people, including the driver of the bus and one unidentified person, died on the spot. One of the deceased is a 72-year-old woman. The 14 people who have been injured have been admitted in Swami Ramanand Tirth government hospital in Ambajogai. The condition of five is critical,'' said Bardapur police station Inspector Ashok Kharat.

The statements of the bus passengers as well as others who may have been in the vicinity are being recorded as part of the probe to find out who was at fault, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

