Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, BSE benchmark breaches 60,000 mark

Equity indices opened in green on Friday as the BSE benchmark breached the 60000-mark.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 09:32 IST
Equity indices open in green, BSE benchmark breaches 60,000 mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in green on Friday as the BSE benchmark breached the 60000-mark.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 0.73 per cent or 438.10 points at 60,182.75, while NSE Nifty was up by 0.66 per cent or 116.85 points at 17929.55.

TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Cipla, Nestle, Sun Pharma and HCL Technologies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022