Equity indices open in green, BSE benchmark breaches 60,000 mark

Equity indices opened in green on Friday as the BSE benchmark breached the 60000-mark.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 0.73 per cent or 438.10 points at 60,182.75, while NSE Nifty was up by 0.66 per cent or 116.85 points at 17929.55.

TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, Cipla, Nestle, Sun Pharma and HCL Technologies. (ANI)

