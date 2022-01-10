Left Menu

Zluri raises $10 mln funding from MassMutual Ventures, others

SaaS management platform Zluri on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million about Rs 74.1 crore in funding led by MassMutual Ventures.The series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital, according to a statement.The company plans to use the capital to continue with its growth momentum and further strengthen products capabilities as well as to double down the teams in core markets in Asia and North America.Zluri had previously raised USD 2 million from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital in its seed round in January last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:26 IST
SaaS management platform Zluri on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 74.1 crore) in funding led by MassMutual Ventures.

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital, according to a statement.

The company plans to use the capital to continue with its growth momentum and further strengthen products capabilities as well as to double down the teams in core markets in Asia and North America.

Zluri had previously raised USD 2 million from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital in its seed round in January last year. The company's comprehensive SaaS management platform for IT teams helps companies discover, manage and optimise, secure and automate SaaS (Software as a Service) applications from a single dashboard, and puts the IT team back in control of their new SaaS-ified landscape.

Founded in 2020 by Ritish Puttaparthi, Sethu Meenakshisundaram and Chaithanya Yembari, the company has added over 100 new customers from North American and Asian markets in the past year and includes large brands such as Chargebee, MoEngage, Guesty and Whatfix as customers.

''Over the last 12 months, we have seen global adoption of SaaS management platforms increase at an accelerated pace. Our rapid growth in the category can be attributed to our product innovation and unparalleled customer support. We have made significant investments into our one-click automation engine...,'' Zluri co-founder Ritish Reddy said.

Reddy added that the company will continue investments to extend its lead in this space and the current round of funding will help further accelerate its global growth and product innovation.

